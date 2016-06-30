Skip to main content
Boosting skills for all in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwjg6j6lr1-en
Authors
Rafal Kierzenkowski, Aleksandra Paciorek, Gabor Fulop
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R., A. Paciorek and G. Fulop (2016), “Boosting skills for all in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1306, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwjg6j6lr1-en.
