Boosting productivity and living standards in Thailand

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e525c875-en
Authors
Vincent Koen, Hidekatsu Asada, Mohamed Rizwan Habeeb Rahuman, Adam Bogiatzis
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Koen, V. et al. (2018), “Boosting productivity and living standards in Thailand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1470, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e525c875-en.
