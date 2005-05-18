Skip to main content
Boosting Growth Through Greater Competition in Denmark

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/768204357083
Authors
Martin Jorgensen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jorgensen, M. (2005), “Boosting Growth Through Greater Competition in Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 431, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/768204357083.
