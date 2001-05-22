Biological Resource Centres

Biotechnology and the genomics revolution are changing our world’s scientific-technological and socio-economic framework. A new type of raw material – one invisible to the naked eye – will become the essential ingredient of the life sciences and biotechnology and of our future: it is the living cell – human, animal, plant or microbial – and the genes it contains. Who keeps, owns, distributes and sells this raw material? Who has access to it? What are the ethical implications of dealing with human cells and DNA? This book sheds light on many of these questions. It identifies the main challenges and how they can be met.