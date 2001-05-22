Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Biological Resource Centres

Underpinning the Future of Life Sciences and Biotechnology
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193550-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Biological Resource Centres: Underpinning the Future of Life Sciences and Biotechnology, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193550-en.
Go to top