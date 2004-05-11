Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Biofuels for Transport

An International Perspective
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015135-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags

Cite this content as:

IEA (2004), Biofuels for Transport: An International Perspective, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015135-en.
Go to top