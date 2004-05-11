Biofuels for Transport

In the absence of strong government policies, the IEA projects that the worldwide use of oil in transport will nearly double between 2000 and 2030, leading to a similar increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Bio fuels, such as ethanol, bio diesel, and other liquid and gaseous fuels, could offer an important alternative to petroleum over this timeframe and help reduce atmospheric pollution. This book looks at recent trends in bio fuel production and considers what the future might hold if such alternatives were to displace petroleum in transport.