Biodiversity Policy Response Indicators

This paper reviews a number of OECD data sources to examine their potential for establishing indicators which can contribute to monitoring progress towards two of the 2011-2020 Aichi Biodiversity Targets under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), namely Target 3 on Incentives and Target 20 on Resource Mobilisation. Aichi Target 3 refers to the need to eliminate, phase out, or reform incentives, including subsidies, harmful to biodiversity and to develop and apply positive incentives for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity. Aichi Target 20 refers to the need to substantially increase the mobilisation of financial resources from all sources to effectively implement the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020. The objectives of this work were twofold, namely to (a) identify the indicator needs to monitor progress towards these two targets, and (b) examine to what extent existing relevant OECD datasets and monitoring systems can be used for these purposes, including the types of modifications to data collection methodology or classification that may be useful to better align the data sources with the indicator needs. Within this context, six data sources are reviewed and assessed, and gaps and data limitations as they pertain to the reporting purposes of the CBD are highlighted. Given the caveats that are raised, as well as the upcoming need to assess progress on the achievement of the Aichi Targets in 2020, the analysis here aims to provide policy-makers and negotiators with the information needed to consider whether existing OECD datasets could be used and built upon so as to further develop indicators that are useful for the CBD.