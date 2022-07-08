This Best Practice Guide (BPG) was developed to support the implementation of the OECD Recommendation of the Council Concerning Access and Protection of Proprietary Rights to Non-Clinical Health, Safety and Environmental Data and Information on Chemicals. This Recommendation aims to protect both the public and the data owners by keeping a balance between the access of the public to chemical safety data and the protection of the proprietary rights associated with these results. This BPG provides a collection of existing good approaches by governments and industry for disclosing health, safety and environmental data while protecting their proprietary rights.
Best Practice Guide for Access and Protection of Proprietary Rights to Non-Clinical Health, Safety and Environmental Data and Information on Chemicals
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment