Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Banks' Restructuring and Smooth Deleveraging of the Private Sector in Slovenia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44v5122gf0-en
Authors
Olena Havrylchyk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Havrylchyk, O. (2013), “Banks' Restructuring and Smooth Deleveraging of the Private Sector in Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1059, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44v5122gf0-en.
Go to top