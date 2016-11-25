Skip to main content
Balancing inclusiveness, work incentives and sustainability in Denmark

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln042kcjjg-en
Caroline Klein, Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Klein, C. and L. Aggerstrøm Hansen (2016), “Balancing inclusiveness, work incentives and sustainability in Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1338, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln042kcjjg-en.
