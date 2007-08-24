Skip to main content
Austria's Deepening Economic Integration with Central and Eastern Europe

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/113647825318
Authors
Rina Bhattacharya
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bhattacharya, R. (2007), “Austria's Deepening Economic Integration with Central and Eastern Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 572, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/113647825318.
