Assuring Nuclear Safety Competence into the 21st Century

Workshop Proceedings, Budapest, Hungary 12-14 October 1999
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182400-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2000), Assuring Nuclear Safety Competence into the 21st Century: Workshop Proceedings, Budapest, Hungary 12-14 October 1999, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182400-en.
