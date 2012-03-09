Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing the Sensitivity of Hungarian Debt Sustainability to Macroeconomic Shocks under Two Fiscal Policy Reactions

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d195gtkf8-en
Authors
Pierre Beynet, Edouard Paviot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beynet, P. and E. Paviot (2012), “Assessing the Sensitivity of Hungarian Debt Sustainability to Macroeconomic Shocks under Two Fiscal Policy Reactions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 946, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d195gtkf8-en.
Go to top