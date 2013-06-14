Skip to main content
Assessing the Efficiency of Welfare Spending in Slovenia with Data Envelopment Analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44v5373q0q-en
Authors
Matevz Hribernik, Rafal Kierzenkowski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hribernik, M. and R. Kierzenkowski (2013), “Assessing the Efficiency of Welfare Spending in Slovenia with Data Envelopment Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1058, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44v5373q0q-en.
