Apprenticeships in London

Boosting Skills in a City Economy - With Comment on Lessons from Germany
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9mjcxp35-en
Authors
Stephen Evans, Gerhard Bosch
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Evans, S. and G. Bosch (2012), “Apprenticeships in London: Boosting Skills in a City Economy - With Comment on Lessons from Germany”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9mjcxp35-en.
