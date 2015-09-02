The book introduces several models for assessing health and economic policies in relation to NCDs; shows how the models can be used for different diseases or risk factors; and provides case studies of those models’ application in various countries in the Americas. The ultimate goal is to help policymakers find the best strategies for cost-effective and evidence-based NCD interventions.
Applying Modeling to Improve Health and Economic Policy Decisions in the Americas
The Case of Noncommunicable Diseases