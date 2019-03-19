Analytics for Integrity

This report provide insights and examples for managers who are interested in using data analytics for this purpose by first exploring fundamental risk management practices, particularly in the context infrastructure projects (Section 1). The report then turns to the frameworks, key considerations and select techniques for using data analytics to support corruption and fraud risk assessments (Section 2). The report draws from research, interviews with experts and GACM officials, as well as the results of efforts to create a corruption risk index for a large-scale infrastructure project in Mexico (Section 3).