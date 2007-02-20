This report investigates the potential for harmonisation of test methods for antimicrobial biocides used in treated articles/materials. It analyses and assesses current protocols to develop harmonised test methods and performance standards for the efficacy testing of biocides used in treated articles.
Analysis and Assessment of Current Protocols to Develop Harmonised Test Methods and Relevant Performance Standards for the Efficacy Testing of Treated Articles/Treated Materials
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
