An assessment of the social costs and benefits of vehicle tax reform in Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/952e7bff-en
Authors
Lisa Ryan, Ivan Petrov, Andrew Kelly, Yulu Guo, Sarah La Monaca
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers


Ryan, L. et al. (2019), “An assessment of the social costs and benefits of vehicle tax reform in Ireland”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/952e7bff-en.
