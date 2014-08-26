Skip to main content
An Exploration of the Determinants of the Subjective Well-being of Americans During the Great Recession

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzc9p57lq3-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Caroline Tassot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A. and C. Tassot (2014), “An Exploration of the Determinants of the Subjective Well-being of Americans During the Great Recession”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1158, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzc9p57lq3-en.
