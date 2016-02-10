Skip to main content
Amounts Mobilised from the Private Sector by Official Development Finance Interventions

Guarantees, syndicated loans and shares in collective investment vehicles
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3xh459n37-en
Julia Benn, Cécile Sangaré, Tomáš Hos, Giovanni Maria Semeraro
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Benn, J. et al. (2016), “Amounts Mobilised from the Private Sector by Official Development Finance Interventions: Guarantees, syndicated loans and shares in collective investment vehicles”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3xh459n37-en.
