According to the 2015 DAC Survey on mobilisation, USD 36.4 billion was mobilised from the private sector in 2012-14 through official development finance interventions in the form of guarantees, syndicated loans and shares in collective investment vehicles (development-related investment funds). Overall flows followed an upward trend over the period covered by the survey, with guarantees mobilising the largest share (59%). Multilateral development banks took the lead in mobilising finance mostly through guarantees, followed by the national development finance institutions. Middle-income countries received the largest share of the amount mobilised, mainly targeting the energy, industry and banking sectors. Of the total amount mobilised, 19% was climate-related, most of it focusing on climate change mitigation. This working paper provides more details about the Survey results.
Amounts Mobilised from the Private Sector by Official Development Finance Interventions
Guarantees, syndicated loans and shares in collective investment vehicles
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
