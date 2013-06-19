This study presents a tool to help design logical frameworks for results-based management of aid for trade. What are donors and partner countries trying to achieve? Three different levels of possible objectives (i.e. direct, intermediate and final) are explored. Trade is treated as an intermediate objective, serving as a transmission mechanism, with an increase in the value for trade as the final objective. Six case studies - Bangladesh, Colombia, Ghana, Rwanda, Solomon Islands and Viet Nam - provide a comprehensive overview of the challenges involved in introducing a tool for managing results in an agenda that covers a broad area of interventions that are aimed at building trade-related supply side capacities.
Aid for Trade and Development Results
A Management Framework
Report
The Development Dimension
Abstract
