Aid Activities in Europe and Oceania 2001-2002

This publication provides detailed information on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid (OA) to countries in Europe and Oceania for the years 2000 and 2001. This yearly publication records the commitments reported by members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and by multilateral institutions to the Creditor Reporting System (CRS). Data presented are unique, comparable and consistent with definitions and methodologies of the DAC statistics.

The information is designed for use by development agencies and institutions involved in country and sector programming and analysis. For each developing country, transactions are ordered by commitment year and sector, and within each sector, by donor.