Aid Activities in Africa

This report provides detailed information on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to African countries for the years 1997 and 1998.



This Special Africa Edition of the Gazette records the commitments which have been reported by Member countries of the OECD Development Assistance Committee and by multilateral organisations, and which have been entered into the Creditor Reporting System (CRS) database up until now (September 1998).

