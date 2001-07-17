Aid Activities in Africa 1999-2000

Aid Activities in Africa provides detailed information on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to African countries for the years 1999 and 2000. This publication records the commitments reported by Members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and by multilateral institutions to the Creditor Reporting System (CRS). Data presented are unique, comparable and consistent with DAC statistics' definitions and methodologies. The information is designed for use by development agencies and institutions involved in country and sector programming and analysis. Within each country, transactions are ordered by commitment year and sector, and within each sector, by donor. DAC STATISTICS ALSO AVAILABLE ON INTERNET AND ON CD-ROM The data are taken from the CRS database which is regularly updated and contains records from 1973 onwards. Data are available on the International Development Statistics Online on the DAC website at the following address: http://www.oecd.org/dac/htm/online.htm, and on the yearly CD-ROM International Development Statistics.