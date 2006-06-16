Widespread agricultural policy reform would undoubtedly improve global economic welfare but would also produce a complex pattern of economic winners and losers. Using a combination of global, national and household level analysis, this study examines such distributional implications focusing especially on differences in policy effects among countries and between different sectoral and household constituencies within countries. Case study summaries are included for Brazil, Italy, Malawi, Mexico, and the United States.
Agricultural Policy and Trade Reform
Potential Effects at Global, National and Household Levels