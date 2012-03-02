Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agricultural Policies for Poverty Reduction

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264112902-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Edited by Jonathan Brooks
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brooks, J. (ed.) (2012), Agricultural Policies for Poverty Reduction, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264112902-en.
Go to top