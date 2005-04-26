Ageing and Employment Policies/Vieillissement et politiques de l'emploi: United States 2005

In the face of rapid population ageing and the trend towards early retirement, there is a need to promote better employment opportunities for older people. This report on the United States, part of a series of around 20 OECD country reports, examines the demographic and economic challenges facing social security as well as the scope for raising labour force participation of older workers. It also looks at barriers to retention and hiring of older workers and measures to improve employability including education and training. This report includes a series of recommendations and is based on the proceedings of a seminar. It is published in English only.

"An excellent report putting retirement in an international perspective."

-John Rother, AARP