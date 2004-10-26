With one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the OECD area, over the longer term, Korea faces the possibility of labour force contraction and related economic problems. This book examines the situation of older workers in Korea and what reforms are needed to keep more of them in the work force. It is part of a series of reports looking at Ageing and Employment Policies in individual OECD countries.
Ageing and Employment Policies/Vieillissement et politiques de l'emploi: Korea 2004
Report
Ageing and Employment Policies
Abstract
