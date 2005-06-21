Faced with rapid population ageing and unsustainable pension schemes, OECD countries are looking at ways to encourage labour market participation by older people. This book examines the the situation in Australia by looking at barriers to employment to older workers, assessing adequacy of measures to overcome these barriers, and making policy recommendations for improvement. This book is published in English only, but includes a French translation of the Executive Summary and Recommendations.
Ageing and Employment Policies/Vieillissement et politiques de l'emploi: Australia 2005
Report
Ageing and Employment Policies
Abstract
