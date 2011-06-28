Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Against the Odds

Disadvantaged Students Who Succeed in School
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090873-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Against the Odds: Disadvantaged Students Who Succeed in School, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090873-en.
Go to top