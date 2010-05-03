African Central Government Debt 2010

This book provides provides comprehensive and consistent information on African central government debt statistics for the period 2003-2007. Detailed quantitative information on central government debt instruments is provided for fourteen countries (Angola, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia) to meet the requirements of debt managers, other financial policy makers, and market analysts. Country policy notes provide background information on debt issuance as well as on the institutional and regulatory framework governing debt management policy.