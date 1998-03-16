Adjustment in OECD Agriculture

This book brings together two studies both related to the very important issue of land: it examines the way in which agricultural and other policies affect how it changes hands, its value and use patterns. The first study looks at policies affecting farmland mobility and calls for an easing of regulations to allow the agricultural sector to be more responsive to market forces. The second study shows that agricultural support is often capitalised into land and other asset values. As a result there is strong resistance to policy reform, entry into the agricultural sector is difficult and the recipients of benefits are not always those intended when the policies were put in place.