Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing demographic headwinds in Japan: A long-term perspective

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96648955-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. (2024), “Addressing demographic headwinds in Japan: A long-term perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1792, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96648955-en.
Go to top