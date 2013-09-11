Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing Competitiveness and Carbon Leakage Impacts Arising from Multiple Carbon Markets

A Modelling Assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40ggjj7z8v-en
Authors
Elisa Lanzi, Damian Mullaly, Jean Château, Rob Dellink
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lanzi, E. et al. (2013), “Addressing Competitiveness and Carbon Leakage Impacts Arising from Multiple Carbon Markets: A Modelling Assessment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40ggjj7z8v-en.
Go to top