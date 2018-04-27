Skip to main content
Accounting for baseline targets in NDCs

Issues and options for guidance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ae65cc1-en
Authors
Manasvini Vaidyula, Christina Hood
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Vaidyula, M. and C. Hood (2018), “Accounting for baseline targets in NDCs: Issues and options for guidance”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ae65cc1-en.
