This report examines vocational education and training programs in Germany including how they are changing, how they are funded, how they are linked to academic and university programmes and how employers and unions can be engaged.
A Skills beyond School Review of Germany
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
8 December 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
Report5 May 2022
-
18 February 2022
-
23 July 2021
-
31 March 2021
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024