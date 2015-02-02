Skip to main content
A Skills beyond School Review of Egypt

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264209626-en
Authors
José-Luis Álvarez-Galván
Tags
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Cite this content as:

Álvarez-Galván, J. (2015), A Skills beyond School Review of Egypt, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264209626-en.
