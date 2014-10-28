Skip to main content
A Revival of the Private Rental Sector of the Housing Market?

Lessons from Germany, Finland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv9f32j0zp-en
Authors
Rik de Boer, Rosamaria Bitetti
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Boer, R. and R. Bitetti (2014), “A Revival of the Private Rental Sector of the Housing Market?: Lessons from Germany, Finland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv9f32j0zp-en.
