A Profile of Immigrant Populations in the 21st Century

This publication presents and discusses some of the key information available in the newly created Database on Immigrants in OECD Countries (DIOC). The many graphs and tables include data on: immigrants’ demography including age, gender and duration of stay; and their labour market outcomes including labour market status, occupation and sector of activity.

The book consists of nine thematic chapters, each including a brief description of sources, and a discussion of cross-country differences. The chapters also include a short analysis of specific issues relevant to the data, such as the gender dimension of “brain drain”, the international migration of health professionals, and the role of low-skilled foreign-born workers in domestic services.

An introductory chapter provides an overview of the data to present a picture of international migration to the OECD from four regions: Africa, Asia, and Latin America and from within the OECD area. A methodogical note completes the report by summarizing the different sources and methods applied and explaining the structure of the new DIOC.

"Immigration is fascinating, and a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, A Profile of Immigrant Populations in the 21srt Century, has some juicy nuggets."

-The Times (London)