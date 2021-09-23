A National Financial Literacy Strategy for Austria

The national financial literacy strategy for Austria will guide the actions of Austrian stakeholders for the next five years. It creates a Financial Literacy Stakeholder Council and it identifies policy priorities based on evidence. It presents over forty action tools to support the strategy's implementation, and defines an impact evaluation framework. Its ultimate objective is to increase the financial well-being of people living in Austria over the long-term. The design of the strategy is in line with the OECD Council Recommendation on Financial Literacy.