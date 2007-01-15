Skip to main content
A Golden Rule for Russia? How a Rule-Based Fiscal Policy Can Allow a Smooth Adjustment to the New Terms of Trade

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/328835227746
Christian Gianella
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gianella, C. (2007), “A Golden Rule for Russia? How a Rule-Based Fiscal Policy Can Allow a Smooth Adjustment to the New Terms of Trade”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 537, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/328835227746.
