A deep look into teaching

Around the world, researchers, policy makers, parents and children all agree that teachers matter to student outcomes. However, we are only beginning to understand what makes a difference in terms of quality teaching. Teaching and learning are complex processes that challenge the skills and abilities of both teachers and learners. Teachers must know how, when, where and why to use specific teaching practices related to the subject matter to meet learners’ needs and move them forward.

The OECD’s Global Teaching InSights: A Video Study of Teaching uses new research methods to shed light more directly on teaching and learning processes, which are key to improving education at scale.