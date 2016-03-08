Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

2015 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Gender Equality in Public Life

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252820-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), 2015 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Gender Equality in Public Life, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252820-en.
Go to top