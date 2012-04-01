This report presents the results from the 2012 edition of the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI). It presents the key findings, scores by region and SIGI's conceptual framework and methodology. The report also includes a regional spotlight with highlighted good practices, and a final section explains how the SIGI can be used to better understand discrinmination asgainst women in social instututions and its implications.
2012 SIGI Social Institutions and Gender Index
Understanding the drivers of gender inequality