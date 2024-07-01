Tips for a better use of the OECD Quarterly National Accounts statistics

Quarterly National Accounts data officially released by countries start in different years depending on the country’s practice, data availability and harmonisation with other relevant economic statistics. It is important to note that when countries change their methodology (for example in implementing the new SNA 2008), they usually provide at first a new set of accounts covering a limited period. Longer historical series are then normally made available over the following quarters.

In these cases of shorter time series, the OECD, to ensure no loss of time series for users, estimates the missing data for the main expenditure components of GDP in order to publish historical data from Q1 1960 (where possible). The estimation is undertaken using the current systems of accounts and linking to older systems based on different methodology in order to obtain the longer time series.

The method used by the OECD to link two time series from two different methodologies is as follows: for each individual series, the ratio between the new methodology data and the old methodology data in the first common year is calculated. This ratio is then multiplied by old methodology series for the time period that data have not been provided. The same method is applied to both current and volume estimates data, in US dollars. Also historical growth rates are derived from estimated volume data.

All the datapoints estimated are flagged with an “E”.

Nevertheless, due to missing annual long time series, data for some countries may start later: Chile, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Israel, Korea, Poland, Slovak Republic and Slovenia.