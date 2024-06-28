Tips for a better use of the OECD Annual National Accounts statistics

The price base covers the valuation of the data (current prices, chain linked volumes, previous year prices, etc.) and the unit of measure expresses by example if the data is in national currency, converted to US dollars using purchasing power parities or exchange rates. It also specifies if the data is presented as an index, in percentage change, etc. The transformation would specify is the series is shown as a growth rate.

Current and constant prices

At current prices, the flows of physical quantities are reported at the end of the fiscal or calendar year and evaluated by the prices reported in this particular year. Across time, GDP value can be affected by quantities and price changes. The drawback of this measure is that it can give the false impression that quantities have changed during the year, while in reality, the GDP fluctuation was due to a change in price (or inflation).

The constant prices (or chain linked volume) estimates on the other hand will give a better idea of the GDP volume (quantity) on the entire period. The 2008 SNA recommends chain-linked estimates and they are usually used to compare values over time. Chained estimates better reflect changes in aggregates than constant prices because they use the price structure of the previous year and thus reflect part of the evolution of the structure of the economy. The only problem with chain-linked estimates is that the additivity is lost and it can’t be conceptually used on transactions presenting positive and negative data (such as stocks data). Users may also convert data to current or constant PPPs to compare across countries or over time.

In the database, the volume measure depends on the country’s submission to the OECD. All OECD member countries publish chain-linked estimates with the exception of Mexico, which releases constant prices1. Each country has its own national reference year. It varies from one country to the other. By selecting the Unit of measure “L”, users display chain-linked data at the national reference year. To ascertain comparability, the measure “LR” displays all data with the same OECD reference year, which is currently 2015.

List of price bases

L Chain linked volume, national base year LR Chain linked volume (rebased) V Current prices VQ Current prices (constant convertor) DR Deflator (rebased) Y Previous year prices

List of units of measures

H Hours FTE Full time equivalent unit JB Jobs PS Persons XDC National currency USD_PPP_PS US dollars per person, PPP converted USD_PPP US dollars, PPP converted USD_EXC US dollars exchange rates converted XDC_USD National currency per US dollar PC Percentage change IX Index

List of transformations

G1 Growth rate, period on period N Non transformed data MIX_100 Multilateral index rebased to 100

1. The full name of this dimension is financial instruments and non-financial assets.

