Annual National Accounts: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

At current prices, physical quantities are reported at a time in the year, and evaluated by the prices of this particular year.

Across time, GDP value can be affected by quantities and price changes. The drawback of this measure is that it can give the false impression that quantities have changed during the year, while in reality it was due to a change in price (or inflation).

The constant prices (or volume) estimates on the other hand will give a better idea of the GDP volume (quantity) on the entire period.

Two measures of volume estimates, constant prices and chain linked estimates, are usually used to compare values across countries and over the time.

The constant prices use the price structure of a reference year, so that it eliminates the inflation changes and allows the analyst to concentrate on the volume of production alone. This is why usually volume data are used for comparisons across the years.

Chain link estimates are more accurate than constant prices because they use the previous year price structure (and thereby being closer to the prices structure of the studied year). The only problem with chain link estimates is that the additivity is lost and it cannot be conceptually used on transactions presenting positive and negative data (such as stocks data). The chain link estimates was recommended by the System of National Accounts 2008 (SNA 2008).

In the database, the volume measure depends on the country's submission to the OECD. All OECD member countries present chained link estimates with the exception of Mexico which releases constant prices. A country note gives details about the method, reference year etc. of the particular country, and is accessible by clicking on the next to the country’s name.

Each country has its own national reference year. It varies from one country to the other. By selecting the measure "L", users receive the national reference year. To ascertain comparability, the measure "LR" displays all data at the same OECD reference year, which is currently 2015.

Referring to "Real GDP" growth is a misuse of language: when referring to "real" indicator/growth, one usually talks about income-related indicators, for which the volume (physical quantities and prices) does not make any sense. In this case another deflator than the one of the GDP can be used, for instance the deflator of domestic demand or final consumption demand.

The most important is the distinction between current and constant measures. This distinction is made by referring to real or chain linked estimates.