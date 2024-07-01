Urban population by city size is determined by population density and commuting patterns; this better reflects the economic function of cities in addition to their administrative boundaries. Urban areas in OECD countries are classified as:

large metropolitan areas if they have a population of 1.5 million or more;

metropolitan areas if their population is between 500 000 and 1.5 million;

medium-size urban areas if their population is between 200 000 and 500 000; and,

small urban areas if their population is between 50 000 and 200 000.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of the national population.