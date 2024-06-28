The degree of urbanisation classification defines cities, towns and semi-dense areas, and rural areas. This document details the methodology. We use the degree of urbanisation typology for international comparison and in thematic work. Recent work includes Cities in the World: A New Perspective on Urbanisation and Regional Development along the Settlement Network.
OECD Geographical Definitions
International comparisons of subnational data require consistent frameworks. We provide such definitions and typologies for regions, cities and rural areas.