OECD Definition of Cities and Functional Urban Areas

Estimated Functional Urban Areas (eFUAs) offer a way to draw commuting zones around city centres for countries with no available commuting flow data. eFUAs do not follow administrative borders and are available worldwide. This document details the methodology. The boundaries for about 9,000 eFUAs of at least 50,000 inhabitants worldwide can be access here. The report Cities in the World: A New Perspective on Urbanisation presents comparative analysis of FUAs worldwide using this definition.